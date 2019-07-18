Daiwa Securities Group Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) Raised as Stock Rose; Long Road Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $792,300

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Ppg Inds (PPG) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 7,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 8,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.94. About 1.39 million shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 30/04/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at YMCA in Pittsburgh’s Homewood Area

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $131.93. About 3.87M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited stated it has 41,911 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 4.79 million shares stake. Beddow Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 55,017 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Communications Limited holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 640 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Co holds 1.69% or 98,612 shares. Platinum Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,279 shares. Guardian Mngmt owns 29,743 shares. Farmers Natl Bank owns 56,265 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 101,153 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 6.64% or 70,799 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.66% or 5.51M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet North America has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,186 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 152,225 shares. Thomas Story And Son Llc stated it has 86,513 shares or 6.35% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs (NYSE:SERV) by 15,010 shares to 68,153 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 2.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,104 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls (NASDAQ:AMAT).