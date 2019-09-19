Daiwa Securities Group Position in Caterpillar (CAT) Raised by $11.26 Million; Scharf Investments Upped Its Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by $36.90 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 137,952 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS OVERALL SUMMARY SCORE WAS ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER FOR ENTRESTO PATIENTS THAN FOR PATIENTS NOT TAKING ENTRESTO; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Counsel Resigns Over Company’s Michael Cohen Deal; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS – MERGER DEAL WITH NOVARTIS INCLUDES THAT UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY $284 MLN TERMINATION FEE TO NOVARTIS; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 09/04/2018 – Novartis AG to buy AveXis Inc for $8.7 billion; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis for $8.7 Billion

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1016.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 82,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 90,973 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40 million, up from 8,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 351,259 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR DOESN’T EXPECT BIG CAPITAL OUTLAY GOING FORWARD

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 27,423 shares to 571,066 shares, valued at $76.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 55,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,407 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,800 shares to 25,727 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

