Daiwa Securities Group Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Boosted; Litespeed Management Has Increased Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by 256.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,156 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45M, up from 6,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 24/05/2018 – CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS WRITES LETTER TO AMAZON’S BEZOS; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 08/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 8; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 20/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 20; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (NYSE:AMTD) by 36,534 shares to 262,780 shares, valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,718 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark Hldgs Corp (NYSE:ARMK).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million. On Thursday, May 23 the insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $512,777 was bought by Zachman Brian.

