Daiwa Securities Group Maintains Position in Flex (FLEX); Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Neophotonics (NPTN) Position by $540,000 as Share Price Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Flex (FLEX) by 1587.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 305,542 shares as the company's stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 324,792 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 19,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Flex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.37 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company's stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 837,541 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Alpinvest Bv invested in 1.7% or 199,453 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.20M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) or 52,100 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 14,183 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Amer Grp Incorporated accumulated 22,781 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 82,053 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 948,526 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mgmt. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 38,339 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 251,060 shares.

More notable recent NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "NeoPhotonics +10.4% as it trims losses in Q2 – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage – Seeking Alpha" published on May 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, August 05, 2019 – Business Wire" on July 24, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 23,050 shares to 47,541 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas (NYSE:VTR) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,538 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).