Daiwa Securities Group Maintains Holding in 3M (MMM); As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Declined, Eqis Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 4667.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 46,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 47,672 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 24.10% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 9,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 56,538 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 47,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 6.11 million shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC’S LON SEES NO RATE CHANGE IN NEAREST MONTHS: PAP; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 5,796 shares to 86,203 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,570 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 10,370 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Company Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,782 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Coldstream Management stated it has 37,632 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A owns 599 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Private Ocean holds 75 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Management reported 1,936 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp invested in 0.03% or 3,649 shares. Jennison Assocs invested in 255,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,008 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap reported 7,680 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 9,263 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.38% or 6,446 shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 303,081 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beaumont Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,755 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 676,428 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Financial Architects Inc has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harvest Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 2,567 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Copeland Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ironwood Counsel Llc owns 16,952 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust holds 6,483 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. M Kraus & holds 3,630 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.53% or 37,517 shares. Diversified Company owns 8,045 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moller Fincl Services owns 1,801 shares.

