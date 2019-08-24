Daiwa Securities Group Lifted Regions Finl (RF) Stake by $334,600; Stock Rose; Btc Capital Management Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.43 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp (RF) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 98,221 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 74,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 12.17 million shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Modern Space. Expanded Services. Regions Bank Teams Move into Uptown Charlotte Facility; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF)

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65 million shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – Celgene Corp expected to post earnings of $1.96 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 13.50 million shares to 15.00M shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,044 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk (Prn) (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Regions Bank Reduces its Prime Lending Rate – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,360 shares to 33,632 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 9,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports: Micron, Sinopec, Celgene & More – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Have All The Good Deals Gone? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

