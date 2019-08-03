Daiwa Securities Group Lifted Its Position in Centene (CNC) by $413,983; As Ameriprise Financial Com Usd0.01 (AMP) Share Price Declined, Ftb Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $778,496

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 7,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,622 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 7,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 (AMP) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 65,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 59,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.93M shares traded or 121.63% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 18,100 shares to 27,950 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs (NYSE:PWR) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,993 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 14,739 shares to 185,253 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Inc Ftse All (VEU) by 45,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,083 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:GPC).