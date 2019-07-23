Daiwa Securities Group Increases Holding in Comerica (CMA); Avalon Advisors Lifted Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $3.28 Million

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 45,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 593,502 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.32M, up from 547,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 1.76M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Comerica (CMA) by 183.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Comerica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 1.93M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $1.54 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 2,255 shares. Soros Fund Limited Com reported 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Aviva Public Limited Liability Co reported 60,933 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 25,334 shares. Gemmer Asset Management holds 1,044 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 2.66% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 220,825 shares. National Pension Service holds 215,603 shares. Prudential Pcl has 4,404 shares. Fsi Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. 3,730 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,698 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 89,395 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 10,568 shares to 47,977 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,896 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $240,364 activity.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 101,874 shares to 3,580 shares, valued at $954,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 19,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,031 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).