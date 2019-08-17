Daiwa Securities Group Increases Holding in Caterpillar (CAT); Condor Capital Management Holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Upped by $790,686 as Market Value Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 287,245 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro to Buy Hydroponic-Products Distributor Sunlight Supply — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1023.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 75,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 83,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.43M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 7,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charter Tru Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 2,874 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,961 shares. 4,526 were accumulated by Profund Limited Co. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,375 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 28,219 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc reported 13,167 shares. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership owns 414,128 shares. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0.24% or 275,657 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Creative Planning holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 5,986 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 4,749 shares.

