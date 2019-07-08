Daiwa Securities Group Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Proshare Advisors Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Boosted as Share Price Rose

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 87.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 29,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,470 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 34,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 73,085 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Still Seeing Additional Demand for Super-Spec Rigs; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 181.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 18,335 shares as the company's stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $302.19. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

