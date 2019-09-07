Daiwa Securities Group Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Cut Carnival (CCL) Stake by $602,900 as Stock Price Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 181.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 18,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,440 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 12,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 41,039 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 53,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Llc invested in 27,280 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv has invested 0.31% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Arrow has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability holds 2.01% or 471,914 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested in 260,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blackrock reported 30.75 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 26,618 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Polar Capital Llp reported 0.3% stake. 20,000 were reported by Yorktown Mgmt Research Co. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 688 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Conning Inc has 123,107 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 281 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 91,751 shares.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.64M shares to 7.67 million shares, valued at $196.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.83M shares in the quarter, for a total of 43.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 4.52 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS) by 42,647 shares to 5,841 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos (NYSE:LOW) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,943 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN).

