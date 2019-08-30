Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped Regeneron (REGN) Holding by $1.94 Million; Boston Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $1.54 Million as Shares Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Regeneron (REGN) by 208.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 4,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 6,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Regeneron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $288.02. About 53,544 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.89M, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.66. About 99,268 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 3.82M shares to 30.35 million shares, valued at $383.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 115,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.55% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Qs Investors Ltd owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 8,750 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 1,209 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 4,446 shares. Morgan Stanley has 321,628 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 104,952 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 7,196 shares. Shellback Capital Lp has invested 0.65% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Republic Mgmt accumulated 0% or 7,187 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 171,274 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). National Pension Ser invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 700,980 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct has 1.26% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Avalon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,914 shares. Financial Counselors owns 506 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.08% or 4,100 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 35 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 179,631 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.14% or 3,427 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bank & Trust Of America De owns 1.25M shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 21 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,881 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,500 shares. Stifel Financial has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 43,837 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex (NYSE:WEX) by 5,936 shares to 26,949 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in International Business (Prn) (NYSE:IBM).