Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped Its Stake in 3M (Prn) (MMM) as Valuation Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $2.53 Million as Valuation Rose

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in 3M (Prn) (MMM) by 329.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 3,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,295 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in 3M (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.16. About 2.04 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 53.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 22,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 19,197 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 41,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 1.68M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag owns 78,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 5,774 shares. 7.97M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,136 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 8,375 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp, California-based fund reported 3,909 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 111,632 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westwood Mgmt Il accumulated 1.27% or 86,400 shares. Moreover, Shoker Counsel Inc has 1.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alps Advsr reported 3,595 shares. Moreover, Paloma Mgmt Communication has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 82,991 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 86,645 shares to 102,138 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,138 were reported by Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh holds 0.68% or 5,741 shares. 91,967 are held by Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Co. Hutchinson Capital Ca stated it has 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Estabrook Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hilltop Holdg Inc invested in 0.35% or 9,480 shares. Saratoga & Investment Management has 194,450 shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 201,158 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 22,271 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% stake. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peoples Financial Serv Corporation holds 1.43% or 16,252 shares. 13,484 are owned by Patten. Pictet North America Advsr Sa accumulated 4,096 shares.

