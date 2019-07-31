Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $3.85 Million; Market Value Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stake by $148.98 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 416.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 40,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 9,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 1.18 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 13/04/2018 – Celgene’s Revlimid Weekly Retail Sales Fell 0.4%: Symphony; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 94.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 8,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 513 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, down from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 3.28M shares traded or 109.87% up from the average. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares to 61,516 shares, valued at $34.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18 were reported by Jnba Advsr. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 11,750 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 45,852 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc accumulated 7,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Luminus Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser has invested 0.06% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 7,552 shares. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 20,046 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 250 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 13,709 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.02% stake. Davenport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,430 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 388,806 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company holds 0.03% or 20,552 shares in its portfolio. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 0.23% or 4,070 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay by 5,300 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters (NYSE:WAT) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,357 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk.