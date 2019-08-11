Daiwa Securities Group Has Upped By $1.38 Million Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Methode Electronics has $44 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 59.73% above currents $26.92 stock price. Methode Electronics had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) rating on Monday, June 24. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $44 target. See Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Wabtec (WAB) stake by 103.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc acquired 18,864 shares as Wabtec (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 37,047 shares with $2.73 million value, up from 18,183 last quarter. Wabtec now has $11.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 7.56M shares traded or 272.11% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – WABTEC CHAIRMAN, ALBERT J. NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Cousins Pptys (NYSE:CUZ) stake by 3.51 million shares to 9.11 million valued at $87.98M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Servicemaster Global Hldgs (NYSE:SERV) stake by 15,010 shares and now owns 68,153 shares. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wabtec’s Results Soar in Q2, Driven by the GE Transportation Merger – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.05% above currents $68.77 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $93 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27. Stephens maintained the shares of WAB in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43,148 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 97,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,207 were reported by Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 247 shares stake. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts Corporation has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Thompson Investment Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. World Asset has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.02% or 787,968 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cornerstone Advisors invested in 108 shares or 0% of the stock. Community State Bank Na holds 0% or 82 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend NYSE:MEI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $997.70 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 142,617 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN HRUDICKA HAS LEFT COMPANY EFFECTIVE TODAY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce the Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing Autoimmune and lnflammatory Disorders