Daiwa Securities Group Has Trimmed By $685,213 Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Position; Evercore Wealth Management Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake By $616,329

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 14.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 3,261 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 25,082 shares with $4.77M value, up from 21,821 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $206.03. About 1.24 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) stake by 50.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 14,579 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 14,518 shares with $691,000 value, down from 29,097 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec now has $6.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.99% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 574,521 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security has $53 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.50’s average target is -0.02% below currents $48.51 stock price. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of FBHS in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Underweight” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.98M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Alexandria Real Estate Eq (NYSE:ARE) stake by 2,300 shares to 25,028 valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen Inc has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $214.60’s average target is 4.16% above currents $206.03 stock price. Amgen Inc had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.