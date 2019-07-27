Daiwa Securities Group Has Raised Its Netflix (Prn) (NFLX) Holding; American Electric Technologies Has 0.8 Sentiment

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 4 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 5 trimmed and sold equity positions in American Electric Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Netflix (Prn) (NFLX) stake by 149.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc acquired 6,710 shares as Netflix (Prn) (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 11,184 shares with $3.99 million value, up from 4,474 last quarter. Netflix (Prn) now has $147.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Huntington Financial Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 86,859 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 2.3% stake. Horizon Invs Ltd Com holds 1,686 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 35,044 shares. Neumann Capital Management Llc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,517 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com owns 11,599 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 13,720 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,115 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,714 shares. Asset has invested 0.51% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 9,058 shares stake. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Company accumulated 6.2% or 490,076 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Netflix had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $358 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) stake by 1,541 shares to 8,821 valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interdigital Inc (Prn) stake by 2.00M shares and now owns 15.50 million shares. Spdr S&P 500 (Prn) (SPY) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sweeney Anne M sold $2.74 million.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Technologies, Inc for 666,168 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 2,695 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 493,986 shares. The Texas-based Financial Advisory Group has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,664 shares.

The stock increased 4.21% or $0.036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8901. About 99,646 shares traded. American Electric Technologies, Inc (AETI) has declined 4.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500.