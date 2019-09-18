Daiwa Securities Group Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $510,876; Scout Investments Has Lifted Albany International Corp. (AIN) Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Albany International Corp. (AIN) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 45,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 116,063 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, up from 70,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Albany International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 217,158 shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 76,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98 million, up from 74,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $230.21. About 3.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa/Ag (NSRGY) by 15,214 shares to 152,783 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,882 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,400 were accumulated by Fruth Mgmt. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 6,033 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Copper Rock Ltd Liability Corp holds 326,469 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited stated it has 11,614 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv holds 67,342 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,402 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 26,450 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company has 5,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 6,942 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 0.14% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 13,250 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 80,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 44,551 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed (Prn) (NYSE:RMD) by 3,369 shares to 4,120 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) by 6,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,615 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (Prn) (NASDAQ:AAPL).