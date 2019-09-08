Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $34.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Trinity Industries (TRN) Holder Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.50 Million as Share Price Declined

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 261,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 203,759 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 465,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.44 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Revenue Falls; IMI Trading in Line With Views; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 464,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 918,377 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.17M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 1.57 million shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has 146,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs has 0.1% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Da Davidson And holds 0.02% or 42,933 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 3,817 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 23,492 shares. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 233 shares. Gabelli Funds invested 0.09% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 28,686 are owned by Voya Inv Mngmt. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 6,788 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 35,700 shares stake. Financial Engines Advsr Lc has 21,807 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 21,655 shares. Nine Masts Cap invested in 0.05% or 7,360 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 58,075 shares to 264,775 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State reported 8,200 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership invested in 97,395 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The Korea-based Korea Corp has invested 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Badgley Phelps Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 8,527 shares. Ajo Lp owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,720 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 967,877 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 42 shares. 2,700 are held by Arrow Financial. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.16% or 2,710 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 66,513 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.09% or 604,004 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla (Prn) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9,356 shares to 12,138 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 4,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF).