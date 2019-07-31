Daiwa Securities Group Has Increased Corning (GLW) Stake By $496,716; Insteel Industries (IIIN) Sellers Increased By 17.74% Their Shorts

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) had an increase of 17.74% in short interest. IIIN’s SI was 514,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.74% from 436,900 shares previously. With 143,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s short sellers to cover IIIN’s short positions. The SI to Insteel Industries Inc’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 60,562 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Corning (GLW) stake by 50.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc acquired 15,052 shares as Corning (GLW)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 45,051 shares with $1.49M value, up from 29,999 last quarter. Corning now has $24.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 10.31M shares traded or 100.19% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought 5,000 shares worth $89,300. Ruth Jon M also bought $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) on Monday, April 22.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company has market cap of $381.95 million. The firm markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Insteel Industries, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 13,950 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 48,800 shares in its portfolio. 1,052 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And. Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability stated it has 60,781 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 15,924 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 7,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 0.01% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 113,286 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,892 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 199,764 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group reported 2,028 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity. WEEKS WENDELL P also sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares. Morse David L sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 35,701 shares.