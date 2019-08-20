Daiwa Securities Group Has Increased Becton Dickinson & (BDX) Stake; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & (BDX) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,801 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 10,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $251.48. About 638,140 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) by 1107.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 66,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The hedge fund held 72,695 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86M, up from 6,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 220,856 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Accepts COPA Search Committee’s Unanimous Recommendation for New Chief Administrator; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 27/04/2018 – PANAMA’S COPA AIRLINES PLANS TO RESTART FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA NEXT WEEK – EXECUTIVE; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For April 2018; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Street Asset Management Exits Position in Copa Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $3.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg invested in 35,137 shares. Accredited Investors Incorporated accumulated 1,661 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,392 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 806 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 19,686 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sectoral Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth accumulated 0.12% or 12,552 shares. Saturna Cap stated it has 1,600 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beach Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Farmers Commercial Bank reported 90 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Axa holds 491,672 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk by 1,578 shares to 20,846 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 630,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs.

