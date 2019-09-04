Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Moodys (MCO) Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 26.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 192,309 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 931,042 shares with $37.22 million value, up from 738,733 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $199.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 12.71M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 26/04/2018 – Comcast, Elliott and Takeda test government’s taste for M&A; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Moodys (MCO) stake by 14.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,775 shares as Moodys (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 21,683 shares with $3.93M value, down from 25,458 last quarter. Moodys now has $40.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 812,026 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Williston, Nd’s Ba2 Go Rating; Outlook Negative; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Houston Isd’s, Tx Golt Bonds And Notes; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PUBLIC SECTOR EUROPE: DENMARK’S DIGITAL STRATEGY IS; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Monroe County (FL) S.D.’s $39m Cops Series 2018; 23/03/2018 – South Africa Dodges Third Junk Rating as Moody’s Lifts Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2/Vmig 1 To Sentara Healthcare’s (VA) Ser. 2018a&B; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – FINGRID RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says EU Covered Bond Directive To Strengthen National Laws And Set Industry Standards; 07/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FINL STABILITY FACILITY OTLK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $370.62 million for 27.05 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -5.05% below currents $213.14 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 11. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $19400 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCO in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 199,593 shares to 470,048 valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Icici Bk (NYSE:IBN) stake by 266,800 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,138 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 139,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0.03% or 5,689 shares. 19,747 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Tdam Usa accumulated 2,822 shares. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Baillie Gifford has 1.19% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,867 are held by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 98,692 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 1,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.57M shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,540 shares stake. Piedmont reported 14,821 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 27,159 shares to 17,647 valued at $20.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 37,400 shares and now owns 22,950 shares. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) was reduced too.

