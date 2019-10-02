Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Facebook (Prn) (FB) by $4.68 Million as Shares Rose; Havens Advisors Lifted Its Position in Sprint (S) by $1.70 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (Prn) (FB) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 24,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 41,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 14.57M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg has clearly had a very bad week. In the aftermath of revelations about the British research group Cambridge Analytica, Facebook’s founder is enduring a firestorm of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic about unauthorized access to users’ personal data; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MOST IMPORTANT MEASURE USED IS IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – PUBLICIS PUBP.PA SAYS NOT HAVING ANY ISSUES REGARDING ANY MAJOR ADVERTISERS STOPPING ADVERTISING ON FACEBOOK; 18/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 223.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 284,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 411,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 12.09 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 09/03/2018 – SPRINT BIOSCIENCE AB SPRINT.ST – GETS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 37.9 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS IN RIGHTS ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $11.3B TO $11.8B, EST. $11.06B; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4th-Quarter Total Retail Prepaid ARPU $37.15; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.50 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hills Bancorporation Trust Co stated it has 8,215 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camelot Portfolios Lc holds 6,909 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 16,343 are held by Tiedemann Advsr Lc. Blume Capital invested in 0.82% or 8,425 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marco Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,452 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,600 shares. Lederer And Associate Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 15,538 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com has 21,861 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) by 5.25 million shares to 5.41 million shares, valued at $98.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) by 199,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DOJ to start own Facebook antitrust probe – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Antitrust Protection For Facebook And Google – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s (NYSE:ASPN) Profit Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Castlight Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CSLT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Vonage Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:VG) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.