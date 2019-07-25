Daiwa Securities Group Has Decreased Holding in Enstar Group (ESGR) by $389,238; Argent Capital Management Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Has Lifted by $12.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3943.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 59,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,532 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 1,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.13. About 7.29 million shares traded or 106.89% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group (ESGR) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 2,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,143 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 33,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $173.81. About 35,091 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc. by 12,000 shares to 90,930 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc. by 10,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,115 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elm Advsrs Ltd reported 0.52% stake. Bridgewater Assocs Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 31,753 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2.28% or 78,358 shares. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Co reported 118,320 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,815 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,145 shares. Jensen Investment Incorporated owns 1.98M shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd has 1.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Mgmt has 0.73% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 56,530 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schroder Invest Mgmt holds 0.27% or 791,366 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 2,183 shares. Martin & Company Tn accumulated 5,637 shares.

