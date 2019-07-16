Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Position by $2.30 Million; Market Value Declined; Keycorp New (KEY) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.84 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 189,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46M, down from 789,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 7.68M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 18,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,876 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 43,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 1.41M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $235.95M for 32.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

