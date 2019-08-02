Daiwa Securities Group Has Cut Position in Dolby Laboratories (DLB) as Stock Value Rose; Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Position in Eaton Plc F (ETN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 10,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 47,977 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 58,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 12.18% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 1.95M shares traded or 419.25% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees Ongoing Tax Rate for Rest of FY18 20% to 23%; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 1.66 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 24,951 shares to 39,929 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 78,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $16.11 million activity. $3.42 million worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was sold by Dolby Dagmar on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $6.37M was sold by YEAMAN KEVIN J. CHEW LEWIS sold $2.21 million worth of stock. GOTCHER PETER C sold 3,920 shares worth $254,800. JASPER N WILLIAM JR had sold 3,920 shares worth $254,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.03% or 24,661 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prns Lc owns 3,933 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.3% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 1.54M shares. Citadel Lc reported 237,939 shares. Natixis owns 0.03% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 86,650 shares. D E Shaw holds 331,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has 0.1% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 141,237 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 31,393 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 261,999 shares. 36,122 were accumulated by Aimz Investment Advisors Llc. New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 835 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co invested in 1,152 shares or 0% of the stock. Nantahala Limited Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 421,693 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

