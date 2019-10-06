Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Stake in Rlj Lodging (RLJ) by $28.36 Million; As Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Market Value Declined, S&T Bank Has Lifted Holding

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging (RLJ) by 98.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533,000, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 1.12 million shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018

S&T Bank increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 58,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% . The institutional investor held 610,367 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 551,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 509,942 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 75.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – JEFF PARK HAS RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, MAY 11, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Chain Drug Rvw: Diplomat Pharmacy names Griffin CEO; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Raises 2018 Rev Guidance for Anticipated Transition to Account for Rev in PBM Segment on Gross Basis; 08/03/2018 – DANCE BIOPHARM ELECTS BENJAMIN WOLIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $1,342 MLN, COMPARED TO $1,079 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 07/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC DPLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4,653 shares to 148,884 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold DPLO shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 7.80% more from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 88,082 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Lc holds 0% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) or 2,066 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) for 43,663 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 93,225 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 124,200 shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 0% or 23,641 shares. Advisory Ltd reported 0.22% stake. Ellington Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,782 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 28,158 shares. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 52,411 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 300,968 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,901 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 5.71 million shares. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 18.97% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.58 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $80.89 million for 8.87 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.88% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 104,425 shares to 145,464 shares, valued at $28.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections.