Daiwa Securities Group Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Trimmed Its Asml Holding N V (ASML) Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 1,630 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 19,170 shares with $3.99 million value, down from 20,800 last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $104.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 934,047 shares traded or 54.05% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 20/03/2018 – ASML at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Xilinx (XLNX) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,298 shares as Xilinx (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 21,578 shares with $2.55 million value, down from 24,876 last quarter. Xilinx now has $26.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.37M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $672.85 million for 38.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, MU, ASML – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for ASML Holding (ASML) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.22% or 164,100 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,425 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc stated it has 782,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 842,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc stated it has 15,929 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 7,129 shares. Frontier Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Barclays Public Ltd has 0.13% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,812 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.69% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,299 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 6,398 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stake by 18,700 shares to 50,135 valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Companhia Brasileira De Dist Spn Adr (NYSE:CBD) stake by 95,400 shares and now owns 109,400 shares. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Xilinx has $145 highest and $10000 lowest target. $127.43’s average target is 21.09% above currents $105.24 stock price. Xilinx had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) rating on Tuesday, April 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $145 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.