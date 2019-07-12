Daiwa Securities Group Cut Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $966,640 as Stock Rose; Landscape Capital Management Increases Position in Macys (M)

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 174.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 92,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 146,337 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 53,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 4.72M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 18/03/2018 – M: #shoptalk18 mobile checkout will roll out to all @Macys stores this year; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group (AIG) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 22,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 117,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 976,537 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford,Volkswagen announce details on mega-alliance – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Robert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Piper Jaffray To Acquire Sandler O’Neill For $485M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munihldgs Nj Qlty (MUJ) by 45,903 shares to 44,829 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Inv Partners LP holds 1.55M shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). California Employees Retirement Sys has 1.88M shares. Bb&T Corp holds 11,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Llc holds 241,395 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 30,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 655,585 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd invested in 0.1% or 78,171 shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). National Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential Fincl holds 807,131 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.31 million shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc holds 1.28% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 30,838 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 4,028 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 5,999 shares.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $995.82 million for 12.16 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.