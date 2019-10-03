Daiwa Securities Group Cut Its Aecom Technology Delawa (ACM) Stake; Evi Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shorts Increased By 1.35%

Evi Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) had an increase of 1.35% in short interest. EVI’s SI was 988,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 1.35% from 975,000 shares previously. With 13,400 avg volume, 74 days are for Evi Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)’s short sellers to cover EVI’s short positions. The SI to Evi Industries Inc’s float is 25.02%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About shares traded. EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) has declined 11.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EVI News: 15/05/2018 – EnviroStar 3Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – ENVIROSTAR INC EVI.A – QTRLY SHR $0.09; 15/05/2018 – EnviroStar 3Q Rev $44M; 19/04/2018 DJ EnviroStar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Aecom Technology Corp Delawa (ACM) stake by 8.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 16,800 shares as Aecom Technology Corp Delawa (ACM)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 175,500 shares with $6.64 million value, down from 192,300 last quarter. Aecom Technology Corp Delawa now has $5.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 990,653 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, INCREASING CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $1.35 BLN AND EXTENDING ITS TERM UNTIL MARCH 13, 2023 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems

Analysts await AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ACM’s profit will be $127.76M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by AECOM for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Gol Linhas Aereas Intl stake by 28,000 shares to 35,400 valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,787 shares and now owns 51,875 shares. Yum China Hldgs was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold ACM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 135.03 million shares or 0.52% more from 134.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield holds 145 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 371,669 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 2,967 shares. International Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 337,977 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 201,848 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.71M shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 14.36M shares. John G Ullman Associates accumulated 1.02% or 153,325 shares. Florida-based Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 2.15M shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 68,544 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).