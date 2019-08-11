Daiwa Securities Group Cut Cooper Cos (COO) Position By $1.06 Million; Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Has 1.1 Sentiment

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased Cooper Cos (COO) stake by 16.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 3,566 shares as Cooper Cos (COO)’s stock rose 17.40%. The Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 18,189 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 21,755 last quarter. Cooper Cos now has $16.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $336.87. About 199,614 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – COOPER OS. NAMES HOLLY SHEFFIELD AS EVP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Acquires the LifeGlobal Group For $125M; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Adj EPS $11.70-Adj EPS $11.90; 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 46 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 42 cut down and sold positions in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 13.36 million shares, up from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 34 Increased: 35 New Position: 11.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 129.45 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids , coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 148,613 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fbl Investment Management Services Inc Ia holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation for 286,477 shares. American Financial Group Inc owns 1.21 million shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 159,671 shares. The Illinois-based Whitnell & Co. has invested 1.76% in the stock. Ota Financial Group L.P., a New York-based fund reported 41,492 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 65,187 shares to 299,550 valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 305,542 shares and now owns 324,792 shares. Nvidia (Prn) (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -4.81% below currents $336.87 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $302 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. Stephens maintained The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,073 are held by Virtu Ltd. Everence Management Inc holds 1,161 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 132,373 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset owns 5,167 shares. Tributary Ltd Company reported 6,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,081 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 41,372 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 81,644 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.04% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Parkside Fin National Bank And holds 20 shares. Pitcairn holds 1,078 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 41,515 shares. Strs Ohio owns 11,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,194 shares.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 earnings per share, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38M for 26.65 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

