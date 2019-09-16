Daiwa Securities Group Boosted Position in Ventas (VTR) as Shares Rose; As Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined, Dsam Partners Llp Upped Holding

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Ventas (VTR) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 82,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, up from 77,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Ventas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 1.83 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 365,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.94 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 7.35% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.86. About 9.45 million shares traded or 101.02% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 766,760 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 2,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 162,561 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fil has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 136 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 11,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California Employees Retirement owns 356,228 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 319 are owned by Ftb Advsrs. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 165,083 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 36,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 30,197 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 5.42 million shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 74,313 shares.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 58,519 shares to 74,690 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 7,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,403 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Finance Svcs invested in 0.02% or 1,208 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 5,244 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.05% or 3,933 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 5,338 are owned by Haverford Trust Co. Parametric Assocs Lc accumulated 1.23M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation accumulated 47 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 12,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Resolution Capital Limited holds 2.53% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 23,968 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 34,509 shares. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 81,356 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr holds 0.05% or 77,557 shares in its portfolio.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (Prn) (NYSE:NOK) by 76,323 shares to 14,735 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,879 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

