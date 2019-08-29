Daiwa Securities Group Boosted Intel (INTC) Position by $12.50 Million; Capwealth Advisors Has Upped Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake by $839,538

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 33,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 28,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.79M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 1572.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 235,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,848 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.85B market cap company. It closed at $45.79 lastly. It is down 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – Stratus Named AVEVA’s 2017 Technology Partner Product of the Year; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Com Il owns 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 103,462 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,226 shares. Raymond James & owns 753,653 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ima Wealth stated it has 0.9% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 2,329 are owned by Cambridge Trust Communications. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Advisors has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,963 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Com. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp owns 150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vigilant Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 3,450 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd reported 0.74% stake. Plancorp Limited Liability holds 0.68% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 9,490 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 1.27% or 39,185 shares. Btr Cap holds 0.06% or 1,772 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pittenger Anderson holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 152,155 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Co Ca reported 3.12% stake. Td Asset Management holds 0.27% or 3.26M shares. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP has invested 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bath Savings Trust holds 0.28% or 24,846 shares. 21,633 are owned by Modera Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 54,842 are held by Wendell David Assocs Incorporated. 1,000 are owned by Barnett. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested in 1.47 million shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 56,727 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 1.43% or 430,962 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 5,145 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.