Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped Its Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) by $907,168; Atria Investments Raised Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $770,726

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 14,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 159,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 56,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 670,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 614,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 1.12 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 165,029 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 10,543 shares. Fdx stated it has 10,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Amp Investors Ltd holds 24,504 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.43M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa holds 83,156 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 328,188 shares. Boston has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 3,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd has 32,941 shares. Strs Ohio reported 23,881 shares stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 95,584 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Menta Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 19,006 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 50,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,805 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $715,634 activity. Tempesta Daniel David also sold $23,640 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L had sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824 on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 12,450 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 59,692 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 35,753 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.97 million shares. Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Gp Inc Inc owns 1.64 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Haverford Trust Communication accumulated 1.03 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 115,000 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 2.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tru Co Of Virginia Va accumulated 251,964 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth reported 29,043 shares. 32,092 were reported by Fairfield Bush. Provise Management Group Lc owns 29,619 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 53,850 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 18,473 shares to 12,079 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,859 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.