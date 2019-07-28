Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped Cintas (CTAS) Position By $456,520; IMAX (IMAX) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of IMAX in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of IMAX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barrington maintained the shares of IMAX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 90.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd acquired 2,260 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 4,760 shares with $962,000 value, up from 2,500 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $27.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 396,355 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -13.73% below currents $261.69 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence, worth $200,600. 3,000 shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W, worth $604,920 on Wednesday, February 13. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Cintas (CTAS) – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cintas Corp (CTAS) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 109,886 shares to 171,908 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 5,090 shares and now owns 46,140 shares. Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) was reduced too.

More notable recent IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cineworld Group And IMAX Expand Partnership With Agreement For 15 New IMAX® with Laser systems In Regal Theatres – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IMAX CEO still confident on sequel formula – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Believe the Headlines — Audiences Haven’t Abandoned the Big Screen – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What IMAX Corporation’s (NYSE:IMAX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 396,021 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War Makes Hollywood History As First Film Shot Entirely With IMAX® Cameras; Grosses $41.5 M; 12/03/2018 – New IMAX® 3D Documentary “Pandas” Opens April 6, 2018 At The California Science Center; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 19/04/2018 – IMAX to expand India presence with 9 new theaters; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 28/03/2018 – IMAX China Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 59.92 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.