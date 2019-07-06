Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding By $1.06 Million; Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd acquired 13,367 shares as Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)’s stock rose 1.14%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 154,788 shares with $12.34M value, up from 141,421 last quarter. Blackbaud Inc now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 90,472 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 48 reduced and sold their holdings in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 25.58 million shares, up from 24.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dime Community Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 35 New Position: 17.

Salzhauer Michael holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for 111,863 shares. Polaris Capital Management Llc owns 1.02 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 201,100 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Financial Management Lp has invested 0.46% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 213,800 shares.

Analysts await Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DCOM’s profit will be $11.90M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 50,100 shares traded. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) has declined 1.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DCOM News: 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C; 22/03/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Dime Community Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 39C; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.2% of Dime Community; 26/04/2018 – DIME COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.47%, EST. 2.45%; 22/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s Ratings at ‘BBB’/’F2’; Outlook Stable

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding firm for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. The company has market cap of $690.48 million. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.65 P/E ratio. The firm also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans.

More notable recent Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Should Hold on to New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Meta Financial (CASH) Rallies 46.6% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Savings and Loan Industry Outlook: More Upside to Come – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Share Price Has Gained 21% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 30,090 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 6,039 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.02% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Natixis LP holds 0.01% or 12,058 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 578,232 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 53,767 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 129,179 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Menta Capital reported 5,814 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 530 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 3,144 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 57,060 are held by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 78,181 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.16% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12. Nelson Joyce also sold $76,320 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 4,872 shares to 143,517 valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invitae Corp stake by 181,078 shares and now owns 138,334 shares. Cl C was reduced too.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ORCL vs. BLKB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Blackbaud, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BLKB) 5.2% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Blackbaud (BLKB) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.