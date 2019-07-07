Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $370,180; Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Market Valuation Rose While Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Holding by $9.05 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 62,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,939 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, down from 587,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 159,773 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 11,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Warned by Senators of `Privacy Nightmare’; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Failure to Protect Americans’ Personal; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 01/05/2018 – Match Drops After Facebook Announces Dating Features — Market Mover; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41 million for 17.61 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 15,728 shares to 196,339 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,477 shares, and has risen its stake in A.