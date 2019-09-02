Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Trimmed Advanced Drainage Systems In (WMS) Stake by $1.11 Million; Shares Rose; Cyberark Software LTD (Call) (CYBR) Stake Boosted by Jane Street Group Llc

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (Call) (CYBR) by 105.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 39,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (WMS) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 44,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The institutional investor held 167,766 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 212,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Drainage Systems In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 250,837 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $25.93M for 17.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

