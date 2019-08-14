Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Has Trimmed by $345,800; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Boosted Position in Saia (SAIA) as Market Value Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 46,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 48,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $417.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.51. About 12.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 172.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 18,590 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $78.73. About 108,538 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 78,285 shares to 4,151 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,591 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Saia to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia LTL Freight Opens New Missouri Terminal – GlobeNewswire” published on October 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Saia Relocates Pennsylvania Terminal Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Saia Inc (SAIA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on February 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,820 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).