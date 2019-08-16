Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lowered Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Position by $2.83 Million as Shares Declined; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Position by $5.97 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 17,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.27. About 120,686 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 24,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 686,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.09 million, down from 710,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $259.37. About 578,233 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 281.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 317,351 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $41.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 401,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates Inc reported 1.37% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 14,210 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp stated it has 594,415 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 45,171 shares. 500,919 are held by Polar Llp. Marvin And Palmer Assoc holds 21,045 shares. Parkwood Limited Liability owns 4,059 shares. Champlain Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.74% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fiduciary holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 950 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 254,399 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Texas-based Crossvault Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 83,196 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci World Etf (URTH) by 5,320 shares to 7,520 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).