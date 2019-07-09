Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lowered Stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) as Shares Rose; Atria Investments Cut Its Unilever N V (UN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 59.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,832 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398,000, down from 16,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 466,268 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,850 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, down from 48,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 15.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci World Etf (URTH) by 5,320 shares to 7,520 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 37.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,845 shares to 26,897 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO).

