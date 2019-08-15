Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lifted Its Tesla (TSLA) Position by $2.79 Million; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Boosted Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.25 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 10,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 29,209 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 19,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 3.27 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/04/2018 – BI UK: Tesla aims to begin Model Y SUV production in November 2019; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Factory Churning Defective Parts And Cars: CNBC — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – TESLA CITES PROHIBITION FROM RELEASING AUTOPILOT INFORMATION; 27/04/2018 – Tesla could use SpaceX’s broadband network to securely manage the massive amounts of data needed for shared and autonomous vehicles; 14/05/2018 – Tesla is losing top talent and facing a cash crunch at a critical juncture; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk says Tesla plans to “flatten” its structure and trim activities “that are not vital” to its success; 24/05/2018 – UAW SEEING `STEADY GROWTH’ OF UNION SUPPORT AT TESLA FACTORY; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS WITNESSES INDICATED THE TESLA MODEL S DID NOT BRAKE PRIOR TO IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – Zero Hedge: Tesla on Autopilot Collides With Parked Laguna Beach Police Vehicle; 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 1.15M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock.

