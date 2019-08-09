Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Lifted Boston Properties (BXP) Holding By $4.52 Million; Shorts at Clorox Company (the (CLX) Lowered By 1.26%

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 66.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd acquired 33,977 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 84,993 shares with $11.38 million value, up from 51,016 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 602,526 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT

Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX) had a decrease of 1.26% in short interest. CLX’s SI was 9.95M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.26% from 10.08 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 10 days are for Clorox Company (the (NYSE:CLX)’s short sellers to cover CLX’s short positions. The SI to Clorox Company (the’s float is 7.78%. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 873,039 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.86 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. It has a 25.16 P/E ratio. The firm offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Among 6 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $14400 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold The Clorox Company shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,535 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Management. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 0.06% or 8,591 shares. Btr Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,100 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability owns 9,848 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi owns 3,117 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First In reported 375 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,316 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 18,850 were accumulated by Bennicas And. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Company invested 1.11% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Savant Capital Lc reported 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 1,838 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 3,735 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0.18% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Webster Bank N A stated it has 19,920 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 73,307 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 52,601 are held by Honeywell. 171,601 were reported by Franklin. Sei Invests stated it has 0.14% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moreover, Heitman Real Secs Ltd Liability has 4.23% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 725,444 shares. Citadel Advsrs invested in 562,892 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 2,168 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 403 shares. Creative Planning has 5,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,722 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Management L P. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston & Inc owns 0.27% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,850 shares. Blackrock reported 16.29M shares stake. 8,687 are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties has $150 highest and $11600 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 2.88% above currents $130.9 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 1,710 shares to 4,350 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 3,350 shares and now owns 9,670 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.