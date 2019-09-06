Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increases Stake in Itron (ITRI); Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 179,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, up from 168,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 5.33M shares traded or 12.68% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 241,981 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Inc holds 27,701 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 46,328 shares. Laurion Management LP accumulated 21,188 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 419,896 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 13,122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Paragon Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 52 shares. Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 7,639 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Smith Graham And Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.61% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Barclays Plc owns 44,967 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Itron (ITRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) by 10,284 shares to 69,016 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset reported 0.4% stake. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,778 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 95,200 shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Martin Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 53,331 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Baltimore, a Alabama-based fund reported 134,464 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc accumulated 0.07% or 11,417 shares. Moreover, Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp has 2.29% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.38% or 37,292 shares. 155,420 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Co Ltd. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,818 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.