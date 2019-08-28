Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increased Its Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB) as Stock Value Rose; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Claar Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.84. About 126,231 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired by Blackbaud; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 615,865 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 14,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 73,904 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 12,812 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 4,833 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 19,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 6,120 were accumulated by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Eulav Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 25,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) for 34,875 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 62,917 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated holds 60 shares. Natixis Lp stated it has 12,058 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,330 shares to 102,960 shares, valued at $14.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 49,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).