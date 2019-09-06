Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increased Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Stake by $1.06 Million; Valuation Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Stake in Xylem (XYL) Has Increased by $1.06 Million

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 13,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 154,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 141,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 75,611 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 13,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 60,387 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 46,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 397,388 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,690 shares. Regions Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 3,104 are held by Macquarie Limited. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 0.02% or 498 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 231 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 124,094 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Fincl has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Agf Investments Inc invested in 0.06% or 69,301 shares. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,736 shares. Whittier Tru Company stated it has 2,006 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,704 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0.01% or 6,774 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company reported 20,110 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 50,543 shares to 75,805 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Internation by 50,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

