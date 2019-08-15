Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increased By $749,846 Its Itron (ITRI) Stake; Gridsum Holding – American Depositary Shares (GSUM) Shorts Down By 23.85%

Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM) had a decrease of 23.85% in short interest. GSUM’s SI was 557,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.85% from 732,600 shares previously. With 49,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s short sellers to cover GSUM’s short positions. The stock increased 6.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 35,349 shares traded. Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) has declined 53.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GSUM News: 07/05/2018 – Gridsum Completes $40 Million Investment From FutureX Capital; 11/05/2018 – Gridsum Forms Special Committee to Evaluate FutureX Non-Binding Proposal; 27/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Gridsum Holding Inc; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gridsum Holding Inc. – GSUM; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Gridsum Holding Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 23/04/2018 – Gridsum (GSUM) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Gridsum Holding Inc. Following Auditor’s Statement About Financial Statement; 25/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Gridsum Holding, Inc. and Certain Officers — GSUM; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 14/03/2018 – GRIDSUM HOLDING – EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 7.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd acquired 16,301 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)'s stock rose 18.93%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 225,477 shares with $10.52 million value, up from 209,176 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 416,386 shares traded or 32.71% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $72 highest and $60 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is 0.49% above currents $66.92 stock price. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of ITRI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Here's Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Will Itron (ITRI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 30,825 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 22,817 shares. Alps owns 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 27,701 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 499 shares. Water Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 109,950 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 6,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 18,614 shares. 419,896 were accumulated by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. 205,609 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 1,600 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 0% or 131,025 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Clearbridge Invs Lc reported 441,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,230 shares to 9,600 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 109,886 shares and now owns 171,908 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The company has market cap of $67.22 million. The Company’s proprietary distributed data architecture allows its clients to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution.