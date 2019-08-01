Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Holds Stake in Boston Properties (BXP); Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Upped Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $170.04. About 305,203 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 33,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 84,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 51,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.79. About 10,808 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Great Power Comes Great Gaming: NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX SUPER Series – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Tempering Our Immediate Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc stated it has 1,421 shares. 7,399 are held by Roosevelt Invest Grp. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 111,552 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.91 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Coatue Limited Liability Com holds 1.60M shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.35% or 14,556 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.39% or 109,970 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Factory Mutual Ins holds 153,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vanguard has 45.46M shares. 1,330 are owned by E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 68 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.37% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 250 shares to 1,270 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 5,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,140 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.