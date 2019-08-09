Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Decreased by $3.24 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Position by $2.05 Million; Stock Price Rose

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 49,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 145,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, down from 194,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 3.22 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 144,583 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares to 58,793 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

