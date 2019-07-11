Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Upped Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding; Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Whirlpool (WHR) Position

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd acquired 13,367 shares as Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)’s stock rose 1.14%. The Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 154,788 shares with $12.34M value, up from 141,421 last quarter. Blackbaud Inc now has $4.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 95,438 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased Whirlpool Corp (WHR) stake by 18.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 3,000 shares as Whirlpool Corp (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Gendell Jeffrey L holds 13,500 shares with $1.79M value, down from 16,500 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp now has $8.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $142.08. About 533,817 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 27/04/2018 – Whirlpool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Nelson Joyce, worth $76,320 on Tuesday, February 12. 750 shares valued at $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 2,230 shares to 9,600 valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,670 shares and now owns 5,450 shares. Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Citigroup has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). 809 are held by Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.07% or 18,270 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,468 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 32,978 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 7,761 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evergreen Capital accumulated 2,718 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 16,123 shares. First Manhattan Communications reported 866 shares stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.07% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 81,751 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,003 shares. has invested 0.04% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 173,033 shares or 0% of the stock.

Gendell Jeffrey L increased Bluelinx Hldgs Inc stake by 17,700 shares to 454,852 valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI) stake by 41,337 shares and now owns 296,082 shares. Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Wednesday, January 30 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of WHR in report on Wednesday, January 30 to “Underperform” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity. The insider JOHNSTON MICHAEL F sold $379,921.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corp owns 166,508 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 744,260 shares stake. Legal & General Public Ltd Company invested in 433,247 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Massachusetts Financial Co Ma holds 695,879 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt stated it has 28,304 shares. Sei Invests has 0.02% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 48,946 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 8,595 shares. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 59,130 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 231,010 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,692 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 66,200 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $234.36M for 9.50 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.